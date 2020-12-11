Skip to Content

Springfield police chief turns down new job, gets raise

8:21 pm Illinois news from the Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The police chief in Springfield says he’s turning down a new job in Tennessee and will stay in the Illinois capital. Officials in Franklin, Tennessee, had announced Kenny Winslow as a new deputy chief. But Winslow says he was “truly torn,” and supporters in Springfield had urged to stay. Winslow agreed, saying Tennessee would be a great opportunity but he’s putting his “family first.” Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder offered Winslow a 5% raise. 



Associated Press

