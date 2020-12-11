Supporters of man killed in St. Louis crash blame police

ST. LOUIS (AP) — An investigation continues into a deadly St. Louis crash that occurred after police sought to stop a speeding car. Supporters of one of the men killed blame police for the accident. Relatives and friends of 39-year-old Daron Whitt held a vigil Thursday night outside police headquarters. Though police have denied that officers were chasing the car, Whitt’s supporters believe a chase caused the Wednesday night chain-reaction accident. Police say Whitt was spotted driving a car sought in connection with a recent crime. It sped off and struck the back of a Nissan Altima. Another vehicle then collided with an SUV. Whitt and the SUV driver died.