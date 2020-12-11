Sweden’s Prince Carl Phillip and wife expecting 3rd child

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia are expecting their third child. The prince, son of Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and fifth in the line of succession, and his wife said in a statement issued Friday they are “happy and excited.” The birth is expected for March-April. The king is Sweden’s head of state, but his duties are ceremonial and he holds no political power. The royal family is hugely popular in Sweden and the monarchy enjoys widespread support despite the egalitarianism that otherwise characterizes society in the Nordic country.