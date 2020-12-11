Turkey rejects EU decision to widen sanctions

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has asked the European Union to act as an ‘honest mediator’ in its dispute with EU members Greece and Cyprus over the exploration of gas reserves in the Mediterranean, after European leaders approved expanding sanctions against Ankara. The EU leaders said Turkey had engaged in provocations and escalated its rhetoric against the EU, and tasked a top official with drawing up a report on how to proceed, including by widening sanctions. Turkey on Friday slammed the decision as “biased and unlawful” and said it was harming Turkish-EU joint interests. The EU decision came as Turkey is also faced with the prospect of U.S. sanctions over its purchase a Russian air defense system.