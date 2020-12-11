UN boss: pandemic has exposed gloomy picture of world

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the pandemic has exposed “long-term fragilities, inequalities and injustices,” as the world faces its biggest recession in eight decades amid a rise in extreme poverty and a threat of famine. “The social and economic impact of the pandemic is enormous, and growing,” he said. “No vaccine can undo the damage that has already been done.” Guterres spoke from New York during an online event Friday linked with the Nobel Prize celebrations, a day after the World Food Program was awarded the 2020 Peace Prize.