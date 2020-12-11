WGEM announces leadership changes

QUINCY (WGEM) -- WGEM announced several changes to its leadership team on Friday.

Effecting January 1, Ben Van Ness, the current General Sales Manager, will become Vice President and General Manager, taking over for Carlos Fernandez, who is stepping down after 13 years in the position. Carlos will stay with the company in a management advisory role through June 30.

Kyle Awerkamp, General Sales Manager for QMI-owned WSIL-TV in Harrisburg, Illinois, will take the same position with WGEM.

“Ben and Kyle are excellent choices to lead the WGEM properties into the future as we continue our focus on multi-platform journalism, advertiser services and community service. WGEM is a community station and their commitment to continuing this great tradition, led most recently by Carlos Fernandez, will continue,” said Quincy Media Inc. Regional Vice President, Jim McKernan.

Van Ness is a Quincy native and began his broadcasting career as a Political Sales Representative for Blair Television, working in their Philadelphia, New York City and Chicago field offices. He then joined QMI-owned WSJV-TV in South Bend, Indiana, as an Account Executive and was later promoted to Local Sales Manager. He was promoted to General Sales Manager and moved to KXLT-TV in Rochester, MN where he remained until his move back home to become General Sales Manager of WGEM in 2017.

“I’ve had the chance to work all over the country in this industry over the last 15 years and I can tell you the WGEM staff is amongst the most talented and dedicated group of professionals that I’ve seen. The opportunity to continue with WGEM in this new leadership role with the talent in this building is something that I am very excited about,” said Van Ness.

Van Ness is a 2001 graduate of Quincy Senior High School and graduated from the University of Kansas in 2006. Awerkamp, also a Quincy native, began his career as a Sales Assistant with Blair Television and later a Sales Representative.

He worked in both the Chicago and Detroit field offices. In 2013, he returned to Quincy and was named Regional Digital Sales Manager for the company.

For the past year, Awerkamp has been General Sales Manager for the company’s WSIL-TV in Harrisburg, a new acquisition, where he helped transition the sales force and position the station for future growth. He stated “Quincy Media is an incredible family-owned broadcast company that emphasizes superior local journalism and advertising services. It was an honor to work at WSIL and help move the station forward, and certainly a privilege to be able to help WGEM continue its excellence in the Quincy market.”

Awerkamp is a 2000 graduate of Quincy Notre Dame and graduated from Eastern Illinois University in 2005, where he attended on an athletic scholarship.

Fernandez has overseen all WGEM products and has been a leader in the Quincy community, involved in many activities. Most notably, he is the co-founder of the Great River Honor Flight Board, whose mission is to honor veterans from past conflicts with a free flight to Washington D.C. to visit their memorials. Fernandez is past Chairman of the Illinois Broadcasters Association and past President of the Missouri Broadcasters Association.

Fernandez said, “It has been truly amazing to be part of a broadcasting company that cares so much about the communities it serves and is committed to local programming. I am deeply honored to have been part of the QMI family for the past 13 years and know that Ben will be a solid leader.”

“Quincy Media is grateful for the many contributions Carlos Fernandez has made to the company and the community over the years leading the WGEM team.” said Jim McKernan.