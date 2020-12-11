WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (December 10) South Shelby Lady Birds Ready To Make Their 2020 Debut At Monroe City Tourney And Hannibal Lady Pirate Softball Standout Taylor Simms Signs National Letter Of Intent

Day 4 of the Monroe City Tournament rolls on this evening with two more semifinal match-up's on the schedule. On the boys side, Palmyra will tip-off against Van-Far on the prep hardwood at 7:00 p.m. As far as the ladies go this evening, Palmyra will face the Lady Birds of South Shelby. WGEM's Richard Denson has an update and a scouting report from Title Town.

Meanwhile at Hannibal High earlier today, Lady Pirates softball standout Taylor Simms saw her dream of continuing her softball career after high school come as she signed a National Letter of Intent with John Wood. The outstanding catcher was joined by her family at this afternoon's signing ceremony on the HHS campus, and both her current and future head coach. We'll have the story.

In college basketball news and notes, the Leathernecks of Western Illinois University returned to the tournament hardwood in Oxford, Ohio this afternoon and came up with their first victory of the season under the direction of first-year head coach Rob Jeter. We'll have details on the memorable win on the road, plus fill you in on who WIU will face this weekend.