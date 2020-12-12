4 killed in fiery crash in Cicero

CHICAGO (AP) — Four people are dead after a vehicle they were riding in just outside Chicago slammed into a building and burst into flames. A spokesman for the community of Cicero says the crash occurred at about 3 a.m. Saturday when the SUV vehicle veered off of Roosevelt Road. Spokesman Ray Hanania says the vehicle was engulfed in flames when police arrived and that all four victims were pronounced dead at the scene. No information on the victims has been released.