AP source: Catcher James McCann, Mets near $40M, 4-yr deal

NEW YORK (AP) — Free agent catcher James McCann and the New York Mets are close to completing a $40 million, four-year contract as the team continues to upgrade its roster under new owner Steve Cohen. A person close to the deal confirmed the details to The Associated Press under condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement. Other news outlets reported the terms earlier in the day. McCann was an All-Star with the White Sox in 2019 when he hit .273 with 18 home runs and 60 RBIs. He batted .289 with seven homers and 15 RBIs for Chicago this year in 31 games during the pandemic-shortened season.