Brown County organizations team up to feed nearly 400 families in need

MOUNT STERLING, Il. (WGEM) -- Four Brown County organizations gathered together on Saturday to hand out baskets of food to nearly 400 families for their annual Christmas Basket Project.

Two Rivers Regional Council Community Services director Becky Prude said they couldn't have handled a big influx of baskets this year without their volunteers.

"We start on Monday and we work all week long," she said. "We've got a tremendous amount of kids out here helping us it's just a wonderful community project and we're so thankful for everybody."

First Christian Church pastor and Ministerial Alliance of Brown County president Steven Surrat said the food giveaway is vital so they found a way to work around COVID-19 restrictions.

"That's why we came up with the drive up method and people wearing masks," he said. "We're being as careful as we possibly can be in order to feed these families."

Resident Laura Volk said the food basket is a necessity in these tough times.

"There's a two week period at the end of the month, because I'm on social security, that we don't have anything," she said. "And we have to rely on the food pantry."

Volk said community members in need should know there is help available for everyone.

"Don't be afraid to ask for help if you need it, because there are people out there," she said. "Not everybody is a bunch of mean people. We got people out here that are willing to help."