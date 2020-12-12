Chiefs will have best 13-game record ever if they beat Miami

The Chiefs are second in the NFL in point differential going into Sunday’s game at Miami and the Dolphins are fourth. Kansas City will clinch the AFC West with a victory or a tie or a Raiders loss against the Colts. With a win the Chiefs would have the best 13-game record in franchise history at 12-1. The Chiefs would reach 12 wins for the third consecutive season, the longest streak in club history. The Dolphins have won seven of their past eight games. Their 12-game record of 8-4 is their best since 2003.