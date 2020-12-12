Cooler Temperatures for The Weekend

An area of low pressure continues to push North across the Great Lakes, with some lagging precipitation behind. There remains a slight chance of some drizzle or flurries through the remainder of Saturday. Overnight the chances of light precipitation should end, with mostly cloudy skies remaining through the evening. Temperatures will dip into the upper 20's to near 30 Saturday night. Northern areas may fall into the mid 20's. Mostly cloudy skies should remain through the day Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 30's. Southern areas may get closer to 40.

Skies will clear out some on Monday, but clouds will increase again through the evening as another system gets close to the Tri-States. That system will make its closest approach on Tuesday, with most of the precipitation staying to the South. It is not impossible southern counties see a few flurries from this storm. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid 30's. A slight warming trend will start the second half of the week with highs reaching into the mid to upper 40's by Friday and Saturday. The next precipitation chance arises on Saturday, but there is still too much uncertainty at this moment to include rain chances in the 7-Day.