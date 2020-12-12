Coronavirus pandemic forces changes to Christmas traditions

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Families looking to take a picture of their kids with Santa at the Quincy Mall on Saturday had to make a few changes to the tradition to abide by COVID-19 guidelines.

Mall officials made the annual event possible by making it a contactless experience.

While families would usually sit on Santa's lap for their perfect Christmas picture, they now have to stay six-feet behind a gate and take the photo from there.

But some like Quincy resident Nicole Woodhall said it doesn't really matter how it happens, just as long her her 18-month son Eli get to experience the magic of a holiday tradition.

"It's something that we've enjoyed celebrating every year and looking forward to every year and it's something that we want to continue as a tradition for our family," she said. "Knowing that it won't be stopped just for this year or maybe even next but it will be something that will continue going on."

The event will continue up until Christmas Eve from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sundays.