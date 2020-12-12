Eastern Michigan holds on to beat Northern Illinois 41-33

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Preston Hutchinson threw two touchdowns and completed 72% (21 of 29) of his passes and Eastern Michigan held off Northern Illinois 41-33 in the season finale for both teams. Down 34-17 midway through the third quarter, Northern Illinois scored touchdowns on three straight drives and a safety to close within 41-33. After forcing the Eagles to punt on their last drive, Northern Illinois managed to get to midfield before time expired. Ross Bowers threw for 221 yards and three touchdowns for the Huskies.