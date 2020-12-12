Skip to Content

Friday's Scores

12:12 am Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GC 68, Ogden 52

ADM, Adel 51, Bondurant Farrar 50

Alburnett 65, Lisbon 40

Algona 69, Iowa Falls-Alden 56

Alta-Aurelia 49, PAC-LM 48

Anamosa 62, Durant-Bennett 54

Ankeny 66, Mason City 62

Ankeny Centennial 95, Fort Dodge 40

Ankeny Christian Academy 66, Lamoni 44

Aplington-Parkersburg 84, Jesup 83

Assumption, Davenport 53, Pleasant Valley 38

BV Northwest, Kan. 84, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 58

Bedford 52, East Union, Afton 45

Bellevue 60, West Liberty 42

Boyden-Hull 75, Rock Valley 47

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 69, Glidden-Ralston 38

Camanche 67, Regina, Iowa City 48

Carroll 88, Perry 13

Cedar Falls 72, Waterloo, East 30

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 63, Cedar Rapids, Washington 48

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 50, Sheldon 40

Charles City 75, Oelwein 57

Cherokee, Washington 56, Storm Lake 41

Clarke, Osceola 67, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 66

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 42, Postville 31

Clear Creek-Amana 70, Mount Vernon 63

Coon Rapids-Bayard 65, Paton-Churdan 44

Dallas Center-Grimes 56, Grinnell 35

Danville 60, Burlington Notre Dame 58

Decorah 74, New Hampton 31

Denison-Schleswig 60, Harlan 57

Denver 94, Union Community, LaPorte City 34

Dike-New Hartford 68, Hudson 52

Dunkerton 75, Tripoli 33

East Mills 52, Stanton 43

East Sac County 62, Newell-Fonda 54

Eldon Cardinal 75, WACO, Wayland 38

English Valleys, North English 63, Tri-County, Thornburg 30

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 59, Woodbine 49

Forest City 60, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 45

GMG, Garwin 84, Clarksville 33

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 72, Belmond-Klemme 37

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 59, Harris-Lake Park 44

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 62, East Marshall, LeGrand 44

Grundy Center 45, BCLUW, Conrad 38

Hillcrest Academy 44, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 27

Humboldt 54, Clear Lake 46

IKM-Manning 59, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 44

Indianola 82, Pella Christian 69

Janesville 61, Waterloo Christian School 37

Kee, Lansing 58, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 53

Keokuk 61, Mount Pleasant 50

LeMars 58, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 40

Lynnville-Sully 68, H-L-V, Victor 63

MFL-Mar-Mac 72, West Central, Maynard 46

MOC-Floyd Valley 64, Sibley-Ocheyedan 57

Maquoketa 51, Center Point-Urbana 31

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 52, Cedar Valley Christian School 24

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 71, North Cedar, Stanwood 55

Montezuma 56, B-G-M 35

Mount Ayr 77, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 40

Murray 57, Orient-Macksburg 15

Nevada 60, West Marshall, State Center 28

New London 86, Van Buren, Keosauqua 42

Newton 58, Oskaloosa 36

Nodaway Valley 75, Wayne, Corydon 44

North Butler, Greene 57, Saint Ansgar 56, OT

North Fayette Valley 63, Central Elkader 33

North Linn, Troy Mills 80, Calamus-Wheatland 49

North Mahaska, New Sharon 62, Colfax-Mingo 36

OA-BCIG 77, West Monona 39

Okoboji, Milford 80, George-Little Rock 65

Panorama, Panora 58, Madrid 57, OT

Pekin 58, Louisa-Muscatine 40

Pella 57, Norwalk 40

Riceville 40, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 37

Ridge View 60, Kingsley-Pierson 50

Rockford 55, Northwood-Kensett 53, OT

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 73, Sioux City, North 31

Sidney 59, Griswold 33

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 58, Manson Northwest Webster 42

Sioux City, East 80, Sioux City, West 65

Solon 75, Vinton-Shellsburg 43

South Central Calhoun 70, Ruthven-Ayrshire 38

Southeast Valley 54, Emmetsburg 40

Spencer 63, Western Christian 56

Springville 60, Midland, Wyoming 23

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 66, Lewis Central 59

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 67, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 44

St. Mary’s, Remsen 53, South O’Brien, Paullina 48

Tri-Center, Neola 77, Missouri Valley 25

Underwood 54, Audubon 42

Unity Christian 85, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 52

Van Meter 50, South Hamilton, Jewell 29

Wahlert, Dubuque 57, Dubuque, Senior 54

Walthill, Neb. 92, Whiting 6

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 67, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 25

Waverly-Shell Rock 65, Waukon 49

West Bend-Mallard 42, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 37

West Branch 44, Cascade,Western Dubuque 28

West Burlington 74, Holy Trinity 43

West Delaware, Manchester 59, Benton Community 39

West Fork, Sheffield 79, Newman Catholic, Mason City 49

West Lyon, Inwood 71, Sioux Center 58

West Sioux 57, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 51

Williamsburg 59, Beckman, Dyersville 40

Winterset 80, Carlisle 51

Woodbury Central, Moville 65, Westwood, Sloan 49

Woodward-Granger 72, West Central Valley, Stuart 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Atlantic vs. Creston, ppd.

Bettendorf vs. North Scott, Eldridge, ppd.

Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Prairie, Cedar Rapids, ppd.

Cedar Rapids, Jefferson vs. Linn-Mar, Marion, ppd.

Central City vs. Easton Valley, ppd.

Central Clinton, DeWitt vs. Davenport, North, ccd.

Clarinda Academy vs. Fremont Mills, Tabor, ppd.

Clinton vs. Davenport, Central, ppd.

Davenport, West vs. Muscatine, ppd.

Fairfield vs. Fort Madison, ppd.

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll vs. Red Oak, ppd.

Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Southwest Valley, ppd. to Jan 18th.

Northeast, Goose Lake vs. Tipton, ppd.

South Hamilton, Jewell vs. Saydel, ppd.

Starmont vs. Bellevue Marquette Catholic, ccd.

Wapello vs. Highland, Riverside, ppd.

Washington vs. Burlington, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 81, IKM-Manning 49

AC/GC 67, Ogden 13

Akron-Westfield 51, Trinity Christian High School 16

Alburnett 47, Lisbon 17

Ankeny 71, Mason City 46

Ankeny Centennial 69, Fort Dodge 23

Bedford 66, East Union, Afton 41

Belle Plaine 33, Sigourney 31

Bellevue 50, West Liberty 46, OT

Benton Community 45, West Delaware, Manchester 35

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 48, LeMars 22

Bondurant Farrar 54, ADM, Adel 49

CAM, Anita 69, Ar-We-Va, Westside 42

Carroll 70, Perry 25

Cascade,Western Dubuque 54, West Branch 51

Cedar Falls 73, Waterloo, East 32

Cedar Rapids, Washington 77, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 64

Centerville 55, Albia 24

Central Clinton, DeWitt 38, Muscatine 35

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 67, Sheldon 55

Charles City 46, Oelwein 22

Cherokee, Washington 91, Storm Lake 25

Clarke, Osceola 52, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 44

Clarksville 56, GMG, Garwin 24

Clear Creek-Amana 61, Mount Vernon 34

Clear Lake 55, Humboldt 42

Collins-Maxwell 69, Meskwaki Settlement School 32

Colo-NESCO 44, North Tama, Traer 42

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 61, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 33

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 60, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 21

Creston 63, Atlantic 49

Dallas Center-Grimes 44, Grinnell 33

Decorah 76, New Hampton 48

Denison-Schleswig 40, Harlan 32

Des Moines Christian 72, Interstate 35,Truro 19

Dike-New Hartford 59, Hudson 19

Dunkerton 41, Tripoli 32

Earlham 49, Pleasantville 40

Emmetsburg 65, Southeast Valley 39

English Valleys, North English 50, Tri-County, Thornburg 10

Epworth, Western Dubuque 48, Dubuque, Hempstead 43

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 50, Belmond-Klemme 43

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 69, Harris-Lake Park 15

George-Little Rock 43, Okoboji, Milford 29

Gilbert 50, North Polk, Alleman 45

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 54, East Marshall, LeGrand 20

Glenwood 72, Clarinda 25

Glidden-Ralston 58, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 46

Greene County 34, PCM, Monroe 27

Grundy Center 59, BCLUW, Conrad 29

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 63, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 48

Indianola 56, Pella Christian 33

Iowa Valley, Marengo 56, Keota 31

Jesup 49, Aplington-Parkersburg 47

Keokuk 38, Mount Pleasant 37

Kingsley-Pierson 54, Ridge View 45

Knoxville 52, Chariton 42

Lamoni 65, Ankeny Christian Academy 20

Lawton-Bronson 60, Siouxland Christian 48

Lewis Central 64, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 61

Louisa-Muscatine 43, Pekin 38

Lynnville-Sully 53, H-L-V, Victor 30

MFL-Mar-Mac 33, West Central, Maynard 26

Maquoketa 51, Center Point-Urbana 31

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 79, Cedar Valley Christian School 4

Martensdale-St. Marys 64, Southwest Valley 52

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 64, North Cedar, Stanwood 8

Montezuma 91, B-G-M 8

Monticello 49, Wilton 39

Moulton-Udell 42, Seymour 32

Murray 45, Orient-Macksburg 14

Nevada 48, West Marshall, State Center 30

Newell-Fonda 79, East Sac County 43

Nodaway Valley 78, Wayne, Corydon 43

North Fayette Valley 54, Central Elkader 31

North Linn, Troy Mills 69, Calamus-Wheatland 43

North Mahaska, New Sharon 57, Colfax-Mingo 31

Northwood-Kensett 41, Rockford 31

OA-BCIG 61, West Monona 55

Oskaloosa 71, Newton 67

PAC-LM 62, Alta-Aurelia 20

Panorama, Panora 53, Madrid 17

Paton-Churdan 53, Coon Rapids-Bayard 16

Pella 58, Norwalk 46

Pleasant Valley 52, Assumption, Davenport 36

Regina, Iowa City 57, Camanche 19

Riceville 40, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 37

Rock Valley 48, Boyden-Hull 39

Saint Ansgar 57, North Butler, Greene 24

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60, Sioux City, North 30

Sibley-Ocheyedan 52, MOC-Floyd Valley 45

Sidney 59, Griswold 32

Solon 54, Vinton-Shellsburg 44

South Central Calhoun 70, Ruthven-Ayrshire 22

Spencer 66, Western Christian 42

Springville 53, Midland, Wyoming 34

St. Mary’s, Remsen 59, South O’Brien, Paullina 39

Stanton 46, East Mills 39

Tri-Center, Neola 44, Missouri Valley 37

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 63, Kee, Lansing 34

Twin Cedars, Bussey 33, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 30

Underwood 57, Audubon 31

Unity Christian 58, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 47

Van Buren, Keosauqua 67, New London 50

WACO, Wayland 45, Eldon Cardinal 30

Wapello 54, Tipton 39

Waterloo Christian School 35, Janesville 27

Waverly-Shell Rock 49, Waukon 40

West Burlington 73, Holy Trinity 30

West Fork, Sheffield 52, Newman Catholic, Mason City 37

West Hancock, Britt 56, North Union 35

West Lyon, Inwood 51, Sioux Center 25

West Sioux 52, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 31

Whiting 47, Walthill, Neb. 39

Williamsburg 59, Beckman, Dyersville 40

Winfield-Mount Union 47, Central Lee, Donnellson 43

Winterset 51, Carlisle 30

Woodbury Central, Moville 50, Westwood, Sloan 47

Woodward-Granger 51, West Central Valley, Stuart 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Prairie, Cedar Rapids, ppd.

Cedar Rapids, Jefferson vs. Linn-Mar, Marion, ppd.

Central City vs. Easton Valley, ppd.

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg vs. Postville, ppd.

Davenport, Central vs. Clinton, ppd.

Davenport, North vs. Central Clinton, DeWitt, ppd.

Heartland Christian vs. Boys Town, Neb., ppd.

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll vs. Red Oak, ppd.

Marion vs. South Tama County, Tama, ppd.

North Scott, Eldridge vs. Bettendorf, ppd.

South Hamilton, Jewell vs. Saydel, ppd.

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center vs. Mount Ayr, ppd.

Starmont vs. Bellevue Marquette Catholic, ccd.

Wapello vs. Highland, Riverside, ppd.

Waterloo, West vs. Iowa City High, ppd.

Webster City vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, ppd.

Associated Press

