Hunter Biden subpoena seeks info on Burisma, other entities

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department’s subpoena to Hunter Biden sought information involving more than two dozen entities to examine some of his foreign business ties, including with Ukrainian gas company Burisma. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke The Associated Press. The subpoena was issued this week as part of the Justice Department’s tax investigation of the president-elect’s son. It’s unclear what the significance is of the Burisma-related request — whether Biden’s work there is a central part of the investigation or whether prosecutors are simply seeking information about all the entities he has worked with in recent years. As part of the same investigation, prosecutors have also been scrutinizing some of his Chinese business dealings and other transactions.