Missouri holds off late charge, beats No. 6 Illinois 81-78

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri held off a late charge from No. 6 Illinois and overcame 36 points from Fighting Illini star Ayo Dosunmu for an 81-78 victory. Dru Smith had 17 points, Javon Pickett had 14 points and five rebounds and the Tigers held on in the annual “Braggin’ Rights” rivalry game. Missouri led 49-41 at halftime and held on for its third straight win in the series. Illinois trailed by 13 with nine minutes left but rallied to tie it before the Tigers closed out the upset. Dosunmu set a career high in scoring on 13-of-20 shooting, and Kofi Cockburn had 19 points with six rebounds for Illinois. Andre Curbelo added in 14 points off the bench.