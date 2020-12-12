One dead after Monroe City rollover crash

MONROE CITY, Mo. (WGEM) -- A Monroe City man died after a rollover crash just outside of city limits on Route Z Friday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash report, it happened 1.5 miles outside Monroe City around 9:00 p.m..

Troopers said 30-year-old Seth Hays was driving south when his car failed to negotiate a turn, ran off the road and overturned multiple times.

They said Hays was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene by Marion County coroner Rick Jones.

Troopers said he was not wearing a safety device.