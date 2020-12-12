Police say they weren’t chasing a vehicle before fatal crash

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police audio shows that a St. Louis police supervisor had instructed officers to back off and not initiate a chase with a car before it crashed Wednesday, killing the driver and someone in another vehicle. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the supervisor can be heard in the audio that was released Friday telling the officers to allow a helicopter to “maintain a visual” on the car, an Infiniti Q50. It crashed about five seconds later about 1 miles (1.61 kilometers) from where police first tried to initiate the traffic stop. The driver, 39-year-old Daron Whitt, was killed, as well as a second, unidentified person in another vehicle.