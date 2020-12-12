Relatives make plea for info on Hong Kong detainees in China

HONG KONG (AP) — Relatives of a dozen Hong Kong residents detained in mainland China have made a plea to be informed of the timing of any trials and whether they can attend. The request made Saturday underscores the sharp contrast between the relatively open legal system in semi-autonomous Hong Kong and that of the mainland. The 12 were arrested at sea in August while they were apparently making a bid to flee to Taiwan. Some took part in anti-government protests last year and face charges in Hong Kong.