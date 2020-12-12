Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

9:09 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Calamus-Wheatland 73, East Buchanan, Winthrop 52

Clarinda 60, Shenandoah 40

Dunkerton 56, Janesville 52

Grand View Christian 91, Waterloo Christian School 36

Hinton 80, Lawton-Bronson 48

Keokuk 62, Central Lee, Donnellson 50

Keota 70, WACO, Wayland 46

Midland, Wyoming 71, Central City 37

Pekin 67, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 51

Red Oak 74, Griswold 38

South Harrison, Mo. 47, Central Decatur, Leon 46

South O’Brien, Paullina 59, Westwood, Sloan 39

West Marshall, State Center 41, Colo-NESCO 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Anamosa vs. Northeast, Goose Lake, ppd.

Clinton vs. Dubuque, Hempstead, ppd.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura vs. Osage, ppd.

Monticello vs. Bellevue, ppd.

Prairie, Cedar Rapids vs. Burlington, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Camanche 40, Clinton 36

Center Point-Urbana 42, Waverly-Shell Rock 39

Central City 36, Midland, Wyoming 16

Cherokee, Washington 62, Ridge View 45

Collins-Maxwell 38, Riceville 28

Cornerstone Christian, Neb. 50, Whiting 45

Dallas Center-Grimes 38, Des Moines Christian 17

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 77, Mason City 36

Dunkerton 34, Janesville 24

East Buchanan, Winthrop 36, Calamus-Wheatland 32

East Marshall, LeGrand 46, B-G-M 31

Glenwood 61, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 49

Grand View Christian 49, Waterloo Christian School 30

H-L-V, Victor 47, English Valleys, North English 32

Kee, Lansing 55, New Hampton 37

Lynnville-Sully 43, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 38

Mediapolis 59, Holy Trinity 54

Meskwaki Settlement School 48, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 17

Moravia 42, Moulton-Udell 26

North Linn, Troy Mills 69, Cedar Valley Christian School 10

Shenandoah 52, Clarinda 46

Sioux City, East 69, South Sioux City, Neb. 65

Springville 57, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 54

Wayne, Corydon 55, Davis County, Bloomfield 48

West Sioux 51, Alcester-Hudson, S.D. 22

Woodbury Central, Moville 78, Alta-Aurelia 56

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

