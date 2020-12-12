Trump loyalists converging again on Washington over election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supporters of President Donald Trump are returning to Washington for a pair of rallies to back his desperate efforts to subvert the election that he lost. Saturday’s rallies are meant as a show of force just two days before the Electoral College meets to formally elect Joe Biden as the next president. Trump refuses to concede the election, citing baseless claims of fraud. The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a lawsuit to overturn Biden’s victory, ending an attempt to get legal issues rejected by state and federal judges before the nation’s highest court. One of the rallies will be at Freedom Plaza not far from the White House and the other nearby on the National Mall.