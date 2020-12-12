WGEM Sports At Six: (Friday (Dec. 11) 96th Annual Monroe City Tournament Continues As The Lady Panthers Prepare For “Championship Saturday” In Title Town

Day 5 of action on the prep hardwood featured third place games in both girls and boys competition, as well as consolation championship games. On Saturday the excitement will continue with Palmyra and Monroe City set to tip-off at 7:00 p.m. on the Boys Championship. On the girls side, the Lady Panthers of Monroe City will square off against the Lady Birds of South Shelby at 5:00 p.m.

WGEM's Garrett Tiehes checked in with MCHS Athletic Director and girls head basketball coach Cody Leonard to get an overview on how the week has gone at the MCT, and get a scouting report on what's ahead on "Championship Saturday" for his squad.