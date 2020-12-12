Work set to begin on solar farm at former GM Foundry site

TILTON, Ill. (AP) — Work is set to begin soon on a solar farm at the western Illinois site of a former General Motors Foundry that closed in the 1990s. Tilton Mayor David Phillips says the project has been “kind of touch and go” during the coronavirus pandemic. But he said work is supposed to begin in the next few weeks on the solar farm. The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports that the solar farm will be built on a landfill at the former General Motors Foundry, which closed in 1995. That project was awarded through a solar energy tax credit lottery by the Illinois Power Agency last year.