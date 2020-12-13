After battling virus, Algerian leader suddenly reappears

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Still recovering from COVID-19, Algeria’s president has suddenly reappeared after nearly two months out of the public eye. President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said in a video message Sunday that it may still be several more weeks before he is fit enough to return to the North African country. He fell ill and then left for treatment in Germany in late October. Before his 4-minute, 54-second video message, his last public appearance had been in mid-October. That was in a meeting with France’s foreign minister, when he visited the former French colony. The 75-year-old Tebboune spoke clearly in the video and did not seem short of breath. He has, however, clearly lost weight.