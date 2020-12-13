AP Top 25: Coastal breaks into top 10; Alabama still No. 1

The first top-10 shakeup in more than a month pushed Coastal Carolina to No. 9 in The Associated Press college football poll. Alabama was a unanimous No. 1, followed by Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A&M as those teams held their spots for a sixth straight week. Surprising losses by Florida and Miami shuffled the rest of the top 10. No. 6 Cincinnati and No. 7 Indiana each moved up one spot and No. 8 Iowa State jumped two. Then come the unbeaten Chanticleers, the first Sun Belt team to crack the AP’s top 10.