Frustrated Dolphins still in playoff race after loss to KC

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Dolphins aren’t satisfied with putting a scare into the Kansas City Chiefs, which in itself is a sign of progress for a franchise striving to shake its perennial also-ran status. Miami intercepted Patrick Mahomes three times and staged a frantic fourth-quarter rally by totaling 14 first downs, but still came up short and lost 33-27 to the reigning Super Bowl champions. Defensive end Christian Wilkins says there are no moral victories. He called it a “game to learn from.” The Dolphins had a 4-1 edge in turnovers and sacked Mahomes three times.