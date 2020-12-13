Loeffler campaign: She had ‘no idea’ she posed with neo-Nazi

ATLANTA (AP) — The campaign of Georgia Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler is disavowing a photo circulating on social media of her posing with a longtime white supremacist at a recent campaign event. Loeffler was seen in a photo with Chester Doles. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Doles spent decades in the Ku Klux Klan and the neo-Nazi National Alliance. Campaign spokesman Stephen Lawson told The Associated Press on Sunday that Loeffler “had no idea who that was, and if she had she would have kicked him out immediately because we condemn in the most vociferous terms everything that he stands for.” Doles told AP that he publicly renounced racism.