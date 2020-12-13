Mahomes, Chiefs clinch AFC West with 33-27 win over Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs overcame a 30-yard sack, four turnovers and a 10-point deficit to clinch their fifth consecutive AFC West title by beating Miami 33-27. Mahomes was picked off three times, his first multi-interception game in more than two years, but threw for 393 yards and two scores to help the Chiefs earn their eighth consecutive victory. Tyreek Hill ran through the Dolphins’ secondary and behind it, scoring on a 32-yard run and a 44-yard reception when Mahomes hit him at the goal line. Travis Kelce had eight catches for 136 yards and a touchdown.