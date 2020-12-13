Netanyahu: ‘Business as usual with Iran’ will be mistake

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says it would be a mistake to go back to what he calls “business as usual with Iran.” Netanyahu made the statements Sunday at a meeting with President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, Robert O’Brien. But the message appeared to be aimed at President-elect Joe Biden. Biden has said he’ll revive the international nuclear deal with Iran if the Iranians agree to strict adherence. The deal has unraveled since Trump withdrew from it in 2015. Netanyahu opposed the deal when President Barack Obama negotiated it and welcomed Trump’s withdrawal. Netanyahu says it will not prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.