Police hope photos spur tips in retired farmer’s killing

SULLIVAN, Ind. (AP) — Investigators are hoping a newly released batch of photos will spur the public to provide leads in the unsolved 2012 killing of a retired farmer found shot to death in his western Indiana home. The photos released by Indiana State Police show vehicles that may have been in the area around the time 85-year-old Lowell Badger was slain in his rural Sullivan County home. Sheriff Clark Cottom says the photos taken from security video at a gas station a few miles east of the Illinois border depict vehicles that stopped at or passed by that business shortly after Badger’s December 2012 killing.