Seasonably Cool, Dry, and Benign to Start the Week Off

A cold front will approach the region early Monday morning but you won't notice much as it passes to our southeast. An associated area of stratus clouds should begin to clear out early Monday morning, though scattered to intermittent clouds are likely to persist overnight Sunday into Monday morning for many areas and clouds look to redevelop again later Monday afternoon.

Low temperatures will reach the mid-20s by early Monday morning with any clearing that does occur bringing temps to the coolest levels in those areas. Dry and benign weather looks to be the norm through late week. A passing weather system to our south may bring a return of some cloud cover Tuesday, but as we remain under the influence of a persistent northern branch of the jet stream daily high temperatures the first part of the workweek are poised to remain seasonably cool. As the northern branch of the jet stream pushes off to our east more seasonably warm temperatures are poised to return by the end of the week.

