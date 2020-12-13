Toys for Tots looking for help to give kids Christmas gifts

QUINCY (WGEM) -- You're being asked to help local kids have a better Christmas.

Officials with Toys for Tots in Northeast Missouri said more children are in need this year because of the pandemic.

"I want this child to have a good Christmas," volunteer Sharon Wisdom said.

Sharon Wisdom said as she packed box full of Christmas gifts for kids in need.

She has volunteered with Toys for Tots for last five years and said they need more hands on deck this year because of the pandemic.

Northeast Missouri Toys for Tots Coordinator Stacey Nicholas said this year they're seeing more children in need of toys and that's why they're filling more boxes to make sure every child has a Christmas.

"COVID has meant that people have employment issues, so we're seeing a significant increase in the children that we're serving," Nicholas said.

She said the goal is to gift 8,000 toys, or five gifts for 1,600 children.

"We have not turned any child away because we understand the importance of families being together at Christmas and having something to celebrate," Nicholas said.

While she said they need gifts for infants, toddlers, and children 13 years old and older, they also need more volunteers than normal this year.

"When someone volunteers they help others but they're also helped themselves and they reap the benefits of feeling like I did something that made a difference," Wisdom said.

Nicholas said they need help Monday and Tuesday to work to put requests into boxes and Thursday during their drive through distribution.

She said anyone who's interested can call 573-248-0035 ext. 248.

Wisdom said they're also looking for help and support year round.