Trubisky outplays Watson, Bears stop skid, beat Texans 36-7

CHICAGO (AP) — Mitchell Trubisky outplayed Deshaun Watson in their first meeting since they entered the NFL by throwing for three touchdowns and the Chicago Bears snapped a six-game losing streak with a 36-7 victory over the Houston Texans. David Montgomery ran for an 80-yard touchdown on Chicago’s first play from scrimmage. Watson was sacked a career-high tying seven times including a safety by Khalil Mack. The Bears stopped their worst skid since the 2002 team dropped eight in a row to match a franchise record. Trubisky buried the Texans in the first half by throwing for three TDs as the Bears grabbed a 30-7 lead.