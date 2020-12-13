Warsaw protesters march to home of country’s leader

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Large numbers of people are marching in Warsaw to protest Poland’s right-wing government. It is the latest large demonstration after a high court ruled to further tighten the country’s already restrictive abortion law. Sunday’s protest was scheduled to coincide with the 39th anniversary of the 1981 martial law crackdown by the country’s communist regime of the time. Many Poles accuse the government of acting more and more like the authoritarian regime of that era. It was organized by the Women’s Strike, an organization that has organized a string of mass nationwide protests since the Oct. 22 abortion ruling. Others also joined in, with entrepreneurs turning out in frustration at the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.