WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (December 12) 96th Annual Monroe City Tournament Wraps Up with 2 Championship Games, Central Lee Hosts Keokuk And Both QU Teams Search For First Win

High School Sports

High School Basketball

Missouri

96th Annual Monroe City Championship Game

Girl's

South Shelby 50

Monroe City 59

Boy's

Palmyra 36

Monroe City 58 (3rd Straight Title)

Iowa

Girl's

Keokuk 48

Central Lee 53

Holy Trinity Catholic 55 (Brooke Mueller 13 Points)

Mediapolis 59

Boy's

Keokuk 62

Central Lee 50

Clark County 21

Fort Madison 44 (First Win Of The Season)

NCAA Basketball

Men's

Quincy University 91 (QU First Win Of The Season)

Maryville 81

Western Illinois 88

Eastern Illinois 92

Women's

Lewis University 68

Quincy University 63

