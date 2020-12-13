WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (December 12) 96th Annual Monroe City Tournament Wraps Up with 2 Championship Games, Central Lee Hosts Keokuk And Both QU Teams Search For First Win
High School Basketball
Missouri
96th Annual Monroe City Championship Game
Girl's
South Shelby 50
Monroe City 59
Boy's
Palmyra 36
Monroe City 58 (3rd Straight Title)
Iowa
Girl's
Keokuk 48
Central Lee 53
Holy Trinity Catholic 55 (Brooke Mueller 13 Points)
Mediapolis 59
Boy's
Keokuk 62
Central Lee 50
Clark County 21
Fort Madison 44 (First Win Of The Season)
NCAA Basketball
Men's
Quincy University 91 (QU First Win Of The Season)
Maryville 81
Western Illinois 88
Eastern Illinois 92
Women's
Lewis University 68