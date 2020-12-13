WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (December 13) Western Illinois Women’s Basketball Has Home Opener And Monroe City Panthers Talk About Keeping 2 Titles At Home

NCAA Women's Basketball

Illinois State 85

Western Illinois 55

Grace Gilmore led Western Illinois with 16 Points

On Saturday, both Monroe City girl's and boy's teams won the Monroe City Annual Tournament, for just the second time since 1981.

The girl's beat South Shelby 59-50 in the championship.

Senior, Riley Quinn (who had a team-high 22 points) talked about what it meant to win her first tournament title.

"It's pretty awesome as a senior, we haven't won it my whole high school career. It's pretty awesome to be able come in and be able to show them all the work we've put in, me and the rest of the seniors," Quinn said.

For the boy's, they won their third straight title, after defeating Palmyra 58-36.

Junior, Joshua Talton (who had a team-high 20 points) talked about the difference in this years tournament compared to recent years, due to the COVID-19 safety precautions that were put in place.

"It was different because usually we have a ton of fans in the stands supporting us, backing us up. I thought we did a good job creating our own energy. Coach said he wanted us to create our own energy, he said a quiet gym is a losing gym, a loud gym is a winning gym. So, I thought we brought the energy that we needed," Talton said.