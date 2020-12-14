$500,000 in grant funding available for Quincy small businesses

QUINCY (WGEM) -- More help is coming to small businesses in Quincy that continue to suffer as the pandemic drags on.

Quincy Mayor, Kyle Moore announced the city plans to give 100 small businesses a $5,000 grant.

Business owners have to show proof of economic hardship due to COVID-19.

The funds can be used for employee wages and benefits, supplies, utilities, and business insurance, rent or mortgage.

"We know there are many businesses who really had to do without for the last nine months. We know there are business who have experienced hardships and we want to be here for them, " Moore said.

Moore says they'll begin the review process on Thursday and approved businesses will receive the grant within 10 business days of approval.

"These have been tough times, but I think every business within the city of Quincy has shown that they can innovate when times are tough and they're making it through this and we hope this $5,000 grant, will help make their holiday season a little brighter," Moore added.

Moore recommends businesses email their completed applications or drop them off for faster approval.

He says businesses owners can start applying today and have until December 27th.

Qualifications and Application