AP Sources: ACC close to making Northwestern AD commissioner

The Atlantic Coast Conference is finalizing an deal to make Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillips the league’s next commissioner. Two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press they expected an agreement to be reached with Phillips and the conference soon. One of the people said Phillips has been offered a five-year contract. Both spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the ACC’s negotiations. Phillips has been Northwestern’s AD since 2008, leading the athletic department through a period of success in competition and growth in facilities.