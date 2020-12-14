Blessing runs out of critical care beds again

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Adams County Health Department COVID-19 Dashboard has again reported critical care bed availability is at 0% in Adams County on Monday.

The dashboard also listed Non-critical care bed availability at 16% and ventilator availability at 34%.

The county also ran out of ICU beds on November 20, but bed availability had increased over time.

Dr. Mary Frances Barthel with Blessing Health System previously said one thing to keep in mind is that bed availability is very dynamic and the number is constantly moving as people are transferred to different units and new patients are received in.

She added that people who need critical care coming into the hospital would have to wait in the emergency room for a period of time while the hospital was able to make room and triage patients.

Dr. Barthel said if they were in a situation where they could not make room by triaging patients, the incoming patient would have to be transferred to another hospital.

The Adams County Health Department also reported 56 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Monday and 49 hospitalizations, with 8 of those being in critical care.

To date, health officials have reported 5,478 COVID-19 cases in Adams County, with 483 of those being active.

On Monday, the 7-day positivity rate in Adams County was at 6.09%.

Adams County health officials have reported 56 COVID-19 related deaths.

