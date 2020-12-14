Calip, Ruffridge lead No. 20 Missouri St women past Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Brice Calip and Elle Ruffridge scored 18 points apiece and No. 20 Missouri State scored its last 12 points from the foul line to defeat Missouri 72-58. The Bears led by as many as 18 points in the first half but Mizzou closed within 53-48 entering the fourth. Missouri State missed its last six shots after a Ruffridge basket made it 60-52 with just under seven minutes to go. But Calip made eight free throws to lead a 12-for-12 team effort to secure the win. Ladazhia Williams scored 15 points for the Tigers