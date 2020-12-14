Culver-Stockton College adds new major with help from local businesses

CANTON, MO (WGEM) - Culver-Stockton College will launch a new undergraduate major for agribusiness management during the Fall 2021 semester in its Division of Business, Education and Law .

The agribusiness management major will focus on fields such as agribusiness finance, international agriculture, agricultural marketing, resource economics, rural development and agricultural lending.

School officials said majors like this are usually hard to find at smaller schools.

“This gives our students an opportunity to have that small college liberal arts kind of feel in a community that we know is taking care of students, looking after their success, but still pursuing the majors that lead to good, high paying jobs that we know a lot of students in the area are seeking now.”

Douglas Palmer, Culver-Stockton College president

And those jobs need filled now more than ever.

A 2019 report by USA Today listed five agricultural and natural resources programs at colleges across the nation among the top 25 majors for employability.

School officials added that they’re working with local business to build they curriculum for the program, so students have the skills to be hired after graduation.

“Every one of our students does an internship before graduation and we’ve talked a lot with some of the local businesses and local banks. We know that they’re eager to work with us and have students do internships in those offices because again they’re looking for their future employees. They’re thinking about their sustainability as well.”

Tri-states businesses in banking, sales and development are already working with school officials for the program to be ready next fall.

For information from Culver-Stockton College on how to join the new major, there's more here or contact Contact Straus, chair of the Business, Education and Law Division, at jstraus@culver.edu or 573-288-6314.