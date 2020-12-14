Dutch leader expected to announce tough coronavirus lockdown

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is expected to impose a tough lockdown as coronavirus infection rates in the Netherlands rise sharply despite a two-month “partial lockdown.” Dutch media, citing unnamed government sources, said in a speech Monday evening Rutte will likely order schools to close beginning Wednesday. He also is expected to shut non-essential shops and businesses such as hair salons, museums and theaters from Tuesday until Jan. 19. Bars and restaurants have been closed since mid-October. The partial lockdown initially slowed high infection rates in the Netherlands, but they have been rising again in recent days.