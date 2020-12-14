Feeling Like Winter

It was a cold weekend and those cold temperatures are going to continue into our Monday. A cold front will move through the Tri-States on this Monday. After the front clears the area, winds will come out of the northwest. Those winds will bring in cooler temperatures. The front will also drag in drier air and sunshine. Despite the sunshine, it will definitely feel like winter with highs only in the low to mid 30s. The northwesterly winds will cause it to feel like it's in the 20s though. As we head into the evening and night, a closed low over the southwestern U.S. will begin to lift northeast towards the region. That will push clouds into the area as winds start to shift to the east. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and cold. Highs will again be in the low to mid 30s. As the closed low approaches the Tri-States on Tuesday, it looks like it will be opening up and weakening. Even though moisture will be limited, we could see some snow flurries. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with lows again in the 20s.