Fire damages Canton Senior Housing unit

Firefighters were called to a fire at Canton Senior Housing Monday morning.

Fire Chief Joe LaCount said the fire started at the complex on Montgomery Street in Canton, Missouri at 6:45 a.m. He said it took crews about an hour to put the fire out.

LaCount said the fire was contained to one unit, but that apartment had extensive damage.

He said everyone made it out safely, but the occupant of the unit where the fire was located had to be relocated.

LaCount said the investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing.

He said that Montgomery Street would be shut down until crews clear the scene, approximately 9 a.m.