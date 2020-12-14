Germany calls on all to forgo Xmas shopping before lockdown

BERLIN (AP) — The German government is calling on citizens to forgo Christmas shopping two days before the country heads into a hard lockdown that will shut most stores, tighten social distancing rules and close schools across the country. Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said he hoped people would only buy what they really needed, like groceries, adding that “the faster we get these infections under control, the better it is for everyone.” On Monday, the country’s central disease control center reported 16,362 new cases — that’s about 4,000 cases more than a week ago. Germany will step up the country’s lockdown measures beginning Wednesday and running to Jan. 10.