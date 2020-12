CHICAGO (AP) — Jeannie Morris, a groundbreaking sports journalist who became the first woman to report live from a Super Bowl in 1975, has died. She was 85. Morris passed away at her condominium in Chicago. She had been undergoing treatment for appendiceal cancer. Morris won multiple Emmy Awards during a long career in TV. In 2014, she became the first woman to receive the Ring Lardner award for excellence in sports journalism.