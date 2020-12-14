Hospital Report: Dec. 14, 2020

DEATHS

Gloria M. Hilgenbrinck, age 91, of Quincy, died on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 in Adams Pointe Assisted Living. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Inez E. Quesenberry, 92, of Quincy, IL, passed away at 11:00 pm Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at St. Vincent’s Home in Quincy. Arrangements are pending with the O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy.

Lisa Kay Sorrill, 60, of Quincy, IL passed away at 5:18 am Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Arrangements are pending with the O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy.

Vivian Lorraine Williams, 86, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 4:44 PM Tuesday, December 10, 2020 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO. Funeral Services are pending at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.

Aimee Sackuvich, 51, of Keokuk, IA, passed away at 12:25 pm Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. The family is being served by the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy.

Judith Blanche Durk, age 82, of Quincy, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Blessing Hospital. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements.

Connie S. Schmits, age 73, of Quincy, died on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 3:32 pm in Blessing Hospital. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.

Timothy C. Carter, 79, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 4:50 pm Friday, December 11, 2020 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal Mo. Funeral Services are pending at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.

Mandi L. Dickerman, age 45, of Quincy, died on Saturday, December 12, 2020 in her home. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Michael K. Hudnut, 81 of LaGrange, Missouri passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois. Arrangements are pending with Arnold’s Funeral Home in Canton.

Rosemary A. Hardy, age 77, of Quincy, died on Saturday, December 12, 2020 in her home. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.

Eddie Mike Watson, 60 of Monroe City, MO passed away at 10:00 PM Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Monroe City Manor in Monroe City, MO. The family is being served by the James O’Donnell Life Celebration Home of Monroe City, MO.

Ronald Paul Cudney, 85, of Quincy died Friday, December 11, 2020 at his home. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Barbara B. Wear, age 98, of Carthage formerly of Loraine, passed away at 8:03 PM on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Hickory Grove in Carthage, Illinois. Services for Barbara B. Wear will be announced by the Hunter Funeral Home in Mendon.

Norman D. Brumbaugh, 90 of Quincy, IL passed away at 4:01 PM Friday, December 11, 2020 at his home. The family is being served by the O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home of Quincy, IL.

BLESSING HOSPITAL

Jesse & Jodi Butler had a girl.

Brian J. & Andrea S. Doellman had a boy.

Mathew & Hannah Bordenkircher had a boy.

David Kyle & Lyndsay Smith had a girl.

Paul Kurtz & Amanda Smith had a girl.

Luke & Karen Sozo had a boy.

HANNIBAL REGIONAL

None.