Kansas City hospital will start vaccinations Monday

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Health care workers at a Kansas City hospital are about to start receiving shots of the coronavirus vaccine, and thousands of other medical workers across Missouri will soon follow. Truman Medical Centers/University Health has received its first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and spokeswoman Leslie Carto says the first vaccinations are expected to start by mid-afternoon Monday. Frontline medical workers such as those who work in emergency rooms and COVID-19 units will be the first to get the vaccine at Truman. All told, more than 50,000 doses are being sent for use in Missouri this week.

