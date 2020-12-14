Skip to Content

Lebanese woman gets 3 years hard labor for Israel contacts

2:02 pm

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s state-run news agency says a military court in Lebanon has sentenced a political activist to three years of hard labor for collaborating with Israel. The National News Agency said Kinda El-Khatib was sentenced Monday for allegedly visiting Israel, contacting Israeli agents and providing them with security information. Lebanon and Israel are in a state of war and each bans its citizens from visiting the other country. El-Khatib was detained in June with her brother, who was later released. According to local media reports, she had visited Israel by crossing from Jordan.

